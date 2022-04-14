Bunyoro MPs task gov’t over delayed resettlement of flood victims

Buliisa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament from Bunyoro sub-region have tasked the government to explain the delayed resettlement of thousands of people who were affected by floods in Buliisa district.

In 2020, more than 3,500 families were displaced after floods resulting from the rising water levels of Lake Albert submerged their homes and destroyed property worth millions of shillings at various landing sites.

The most affected people are from Wanseko, Katanga, Masaka landing sites in Kigwera sub county and Kawaibanda, Butiaba, Boma, Kigangaizi, Tugombili and Walukuba. Others are Bugoigo, Kamagongoro, Kigungu, Serule, Piida, Waisoki, Triangle and Magali in Butiaba sub county, Kabolwa and Kigoya landing sites in Buliisa sub-county.

In 2021, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja visited the area to assess the extent of destruction and promised to relocate the victims.

However, the victims are still suffering with some still sleeping in the cold under trees while others are being accommodated in churches.

Harriet Businge, the vice-chairperson of Bunyoro Parliamentary caucus says the government is doing a disservice to the flood victims. She wants answers why the resettlement of the victims has been delayed.

Norah Bigirwa, the Buliisa Woman Member of Parliament says they have done all it takes to compel the government to expedite the process of resettling the flood victims but it has kept a deaf ear.

Pius Wakabi, the Bugahya County Member of Parliament says it is unfortunate that the government is not giving special attention to the victims.

Allan Atugonza, the Buliisa County Member of Parliament says currently, the flood victims are not engaged in any economic activity to transform their lives since they lack startup capital and land.

URN could not get a comment from the Office of the Prime Minister-OPM about the delayed resettlement since our repeated phone calls went unanswered.

After the floods, the OPM only donated 137 bags of maize flour, 27 bags of beans, 845 tarpaulins, 217 plastic basins, and 1245kgs of sugar to the victims.

****

URN