Bunyoro mourns Hoima-Buliisa truck crash victims

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom is mourning the deaths of nineteen market vendors who perished in a road crash on Tuesday night in Hoima district. The crash occurred on Tuesday at 11 p.m. at Nyabago cell, in Kigorobya Town Council, along the Hoima-Buliisa Road. 13 other vendors were critically injured.

The accident involved a Fuso lorry registration number UBB 639W that was carrying more than 50 market vendors who were returning to Hoima City from a market in Buliisa. The vehicle failed to climb a hill, lost control, and overturned, killing nineteen people on the spot and critically injuring 13 others.

In a condolence message issued by the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom Prime Minister, Andrew Kirungi Byakutaga, the Kingdom is saddened by the deaths of the market vendors.

“The Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom has received with profound sadness the tragic news of a fatal accident that occurred on the night of Tuesday, August 05, 2025, along the Hoima-Buliisa road near Kigorobya sub-county. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. We pray for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed and comfort and strength for those grieving during this painful time. We also extend our heartfelt sympathies to the injured and wish them a full and speedy recovery. The Kingdom commends the efforts of the Uganda police force and all first responders who swiftly acted to manage the aftermath of this tragic event, “Reads the Kingdom’s condolences message.

Byakutaga has challenged road users, especially drivers of cargo vehicles, to prioritise road safety at all times. He further condemned the practice of overloading and transporting passengers alongside cargo, noting that this poses serious dangers and must be strongly discouraged.

Brian Kaboyo, the Hoima City Mayor, tasked drivers to always drive vehicles that are in good mechanical condition.

Asinasi Nyakato, the Hoima City Woman Member of Parliament, cautioned drivers against overloading and overspeeding.

The police are yet to release the identities of the crash victims.

