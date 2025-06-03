Bunyoro leaders push for urgent demarcation of Lake Albert boundary

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Leaders in the Bunyoro sub-region have blamed the Ugandan government for failing to demarcate the Lake Albert boundary, a situation they say continues to cause tension and insecurity. They argue that the absence of a clear border between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has led to frequent disputes on the lake, with fishermen from both sides often arrested for allegedly crossing into foreign waters.

The leaders are now urging both governments to expedite the boundary demarcation process to end the longstanding friction and safeguard livelihoods. Uthman Kadir Mugisa, the Hoima LC5 Chairperson, noted that many Ugandan fishermen have been arrested and detained by Congolese authorities due to the lack of clearly defined territorial limits.

Peter Banura, the Kikuube LC5 Chairperson, explained that the lake’s overlapping border between Uganda and Congo has created significant uncertainty. He said the poorly defined boundaries often lead fishermen to inadvertently cross into foreign waters, sparking conflict.

Hoima Woman MP Harriet Businge pointed out that several Ugandan fishermen have fallen victim to arrest by Congolese authorities. She expressed hope that a formal demarcation would bring an end to the ongoing insecurity.

Bugahya County MP Pius Wakabi Rujumba stressed that the boundary issue is not only an economic concern but also a matter of national security. He said several fishermen from his constituency have been detained by DRC forces. Kigorobya County MP David Karubanga emphasized that well-marked boundaries would enable fishermen to operate confidently within their designated territories and foster cooperation among fishing communities.

Local fishermen have also voiced their frustrations. Jackson Tibenda from Senjojo landing site in Kikuube said a clear border would help both Ugandan and Congolese fishermen know where they are allowed to fish. Fred Okumu from Bugoigo landing site in Buliisa echoed similar concerns, noting that many Ugandan fishermen unknowingly drift into DRC waters and end up arrested.

Since 2018, attacks by suspected Congolese militiamen on Ugandan fishermen have persisted. Many have lost their lives, fishing gear, and boats in violent encounters. The most recent attack occurred last month near Senjojo landing site in Kyangwali Sub-county, Kikuube District. Armed men in Congolese military uniform crossed into Ugandan waters and held six fishermen at gunpoint, demanding their boats, nets, and engines.

The fishermen managed to alert the UPDF, prompting a swift military response. A gunfight ensued, leaving two of the assailants dead. In April 2020, two suspected Congolese militiamen were shot dead by UPDF soldiers near Kaiso landing site in Kabaale Sub-county, Hoima District. Five others were arrested, and three AK-47 rifles with 47 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

In March 2021, armed groups reportedly stole 19 boat engines and abducted 16 Ugandan fishermen, who were later held at Tchomia landing site in Bunia District. They were released after reportedly paying a ransom of USD 50 each. Leaders and locals alike say the continued insecurity underscores the urgent need for a permanent solution through a formal boundary agreement.

