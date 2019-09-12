Bunyoro Kitara kingdom mourns prince John Muniongo

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom is mourning the death of Prince John Hope Rubale Muniongo.

Muniongo 77, died on Wednesday at his Ancestral home in Duhaga cell Kahoora Divison Hoima Municipality from cancer.

He was the Chief adviser to Bunyoro Kitara King Dr Solomon Gafabusa Iguru on cultural affairs and a member of the Bunyoro Kitara Royal commission.

Andrew Byakutaga, the Bunyoro Kingdom prime minister says the late Muniongo was a committed, dedicated, an advisor and a great pillar in Bunyoro.

He says the deceased was one of the people who fought tirelessly for the restoration of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom.

Byakutaga adds that death has robbed Bunyoro Kingdom of a mentor, dedicated, Intellectual, intelligent and resourceful person and above of an Encyclopaedia on Kingdom affairs.

Muniogo was born in 1942 to late Festo Biteramunda Magufa and Jojina Ndagano Muniongo of Duhaga in Hoima town.

He was from the family of Bapanyarwa which is part of the ruling Babiito clan. This is the family that crowns Kings in Bunyoro.

Muniongo was the only person in the clan that was charged with the task of putting Bunyoro Kitara Kings on their seats during the enthronement process.

Edward Kagoro Muniongo, the brother described the deceased as a humble person who loved advising and associating with people adding that he played a pivotal role in nurturing them when their father died.

Muniongo attended Duhaga Boys Primary school, Duhaga Junior School and later joined London Chambers of Commerce.

He will be laid to rest on Friday at his ancestral home in Duhaga cell Kahoora Division Hoima Municipality.

