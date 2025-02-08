Bunyoro Kingdom Tourism officer dragged to police for assaulting journalist

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Moses Atuha, the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom Tourism officer and clerk to the Council has been dragged to police for allegedly assaulting a journalist while on duty.

He is accused of assaulting Joseph Kasumba, a reporter with NTV in Hoima City.

The incident happened on Monday at the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom premises, when Kasumba was covering a demonstration staged by a group of youth who stormed the Kingdom premises demanding the immediate resignation of Andrew Byakutaga, the Kingdom Prime Minister.

As Kasumba was filming, Atuha emerged from his office, grabbed Kasumba by his neck and started pulling him. During the scuffle, Kasumba had his camera damaged by Atuha.

This compelled Kasumba to file a case of Assault and malicious damage to property at Hoima City police station. The case is filed under SD REF 78/07/02/2025

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson, says that Atuha will be summoned.

Gard Tusiime, the Chairperson of the Hoima Media Association has condemned the cruel actions perpetrated by Atuha against Kasumba noting that it is an infringement on media rights and freedom.

URN