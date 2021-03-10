Bunyoro kingdom explains why five royals were turned from the palace

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom has explained why some members of the royal family were blocked from accessing the Palace early this week. The five royals were turned away on Monday by Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF soldiers guarding the Palace.

They include Princesses Joan Winyi Gafabusa, Margret Kabakwonga, Stella Kabagahya, Beatrice Kabahande and Prince Samuel Nyaika, all siblings to the Omukama of Bunyoro Solomon Gafabusa Rukirabasaija Iguru.

Princess Joan Winyi Gafabusa explains that they had gone to visit the Omukama to discuss with him key family issues including land grabbing and mismanagement of kingdom property by some palace officials.

However, the Kingdom Premier, Andrew Byakutaga, faulted the five royals for failure to inform the Kingdom of their planned visit. Byakutaga explains that not everyone can meet the King at any time as he or she wishes, adding that there are procedures that must be followed.

“This is a respected place and therefore we expect people coming to visit his Majesty the King to first write to us and wait for instructions. You cannot just storm the palace as if you are entering your house. Let them officially write to us then we shall allow them in but not just storming the palace,” said Byakutaga.

Princess Winyi wonders why they should be blocked from accessing the Palace to meet their brother.

Captain Opio, the Commandant of the UPDF soldiers guarding the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom palace, says his juniors acted professionally since he did not receive any notification from the Kingdom officials about the visit by the King’s siblings.

“We follow procedures, you must inform the Kingdom officials and security in time and you have to be granted permission to meet the King so we cannot just allow anybody in the palace,” said Opio.

********

URN