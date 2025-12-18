Bumper sorghum harvest offers rare hope in war-torn Sudan

KHARTOUM | Xinhua | As the sorghum harvest began in eastern Sudan’s Kassala State, farmers in the Wad Al-Hilu area found rare cause for joy amid years of relentless conflict. This bountiful season offers a clear signal: targeted international aid can help Sudanese communities not just survive, but begin to thrive despite ongoing challenges.

The success stems from coordinated humanitarian efforts, particularly the Sudan Enhancing Community Resilience Project (THABAT), run by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

In a field just outside Wad Al-Hilu, farmer Mohamed Ali Musa surveyed the golden stalks of his crop. “This is our best season in years: productivity is up,” he said, pride and relief in his voice. “My acre yielded 26 sacks, versus 18 last year.”

Musa attributed the increase to early access to quality seeds, fertilizers, and expert guidance on land preparation, planting, and climate-resilient practices. “Sorghum isn’t just a cash crop; it’s a staple in every Sudanese home,” he added. “When it’s plentiful, we feel secure against hardships.”

Photo taken on Dec.12, 2025 shows sorghum inside a sack in the Wad Al-Hilu area in Kassala State in eastern Sudan. (Photo by Tariq Ishaq Musa/Xinhua)

Nearby, farmer Nojoud Mustafa, stacking her harvested sorghum, called the season a “revival.” After nearly abandoning farming due to high costs and scarce resources, she credited quality seeds and technical support with restoring her production. “Sorghum ensures our children have food,” she said.

These personal stories underscore the impact of THABAT. According to a WFP release, the 2025 summer season saw the project support 16,000 farmers with over 125 tonnes of sorghum seeds and 2,700 tonnes of fertilizers. Farmers cultivated nearly 44,000 feddans (about 18,500 hectares), indirectly benefiting some 200,000 people in surrounding communities.

Farmers place sorghum into a harvester in a sorghum field in the Wad Al-Hilu area in Kassala State in eastern Sudan, Dec. 12, 2025. (Photo by Tariq Ishaq Musa/Xinhua)

“For many farmers, this harvest brings stability amid uncertainty,” said Anna Trolle-Lindgren, WFP Sudan’s head of partnerships. “THABAT helps communities rebuild resilient food systems and revive markets and value chains hit by conflict.”

The progress aligns with broader national priorities. In June, Sudan became the 95th member of the Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) “One Country One Priority Product” initiative, selecting sorghum for its nutritional and economic value to millions.

Farmers harvest sorghum in a sorghum field in the Wad Al-Hilu area in Kassala State in eastern Sudan, Dec. 12, 2025. (Photo by Tariq Ishaq Musa/Xinhua)

Yet these gains come against the backdrop of one of the world’s most severe food crises. FAO estimates that 24.6 million people in Sudan face acute food insecurity, with many regions at risk of famine due to ongoing conflict, crippling inflation, and mass displacement.

Still, this year’s harvest highlights a crucial point: sustained, targeted aid from organizations like WFP and FAO can provide a tangible path toward food security for Sudan’s most vulnerable populations. ■