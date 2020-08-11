Buliisa flood victims demand to be resettled

Buliisa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Thousands of people displaced by floods resulting from the rising Lake Albert water levels in Buliisa district have asked to be resettled.

For the last three months, floods from the rising water levels of Lake Albert have ravaged several landing sites affecting more than 2,000 people.

The floods have submerged houses, public facilities like toilets,immigration offices and churches among others. Some of the affected persons are currently sleeping out in the cold under trees, in churches and the nearby schools.

The victims now want the government to acquire land and have them resettled since the floods are not likely to end soon and could affect their livelihoods for many years. The most affected landing sites are Wanseko, Katanga, Masaka, in Kigwera sub-county, Kawaibanda, Butiaba, Boma, Kigangaizi, Tugombili and Walukuba.

Others are Bugoigo, Kamagongoro, Kigungu, Serule, Piida, Waisoki, Triangle and Magali in Butiaba sub-county, Kabolwa and Kigoya landing sites in Kigoya sub-county.

Barnabas Bagadira, a resident of Wanseko landing site says the current situation is out of hand saying the government should acquire land and have them resettled immediately.

Fred Ochaki a resident of Bugoigo landing site says flood victims in the area should be resettled away from their current homes.

Rogers Babyenda a resident of Kabolwa landing site says the government should also provide them with necessities such as mobile health facilities, toilets and clean water.

Roseline Nyangoma, a resident of Masaka landing site says the Ministry for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Refugees should consider placing mobile boats in areas affected by the floods to ease transportation of relief food across the river into villages that cannot be reached by road.

Dr Nelson Naisye, the Buliisa District Health officer says if the conditions are not addressed, there could be an outbreak of diseases.

Simon Agaba Kinene, the Buliisa LCV chairperson says the destruction caused by the floods is appalling and surprised that the government has not bothered to assist the affected people.

URN