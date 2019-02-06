‘Building a new National army can help resolve Libya problems’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has told a visiting Afro-Arab Youth Council delegation that the problems in Libya can be solved through the building of a National Army. He, however, assured them that a lasting solution to the Libyan conflict would be found.

“The African Union is more important than the tribal conflicts prevailing in Libya today. The problems in Libya can be solved through the building of a National Army where they incorporate both the old and new members of the forces. I also propose that they hold elections where all the Libyans will participate fairly,” he said.

The President, who is the Patron of the Afro-Arab Youth Council, made the comments when he received and met the delegation at State House, Nakasero, who were led by Mr. Abdulhadi Elhwig.

The delegation’s main purpose of meeting the President was to consult him ahead of preparations for the 3rd General Assembly of the Afro-Arab Youth Council Summit that is slated to take place in Kampala in August this year. The 2nd General Assembly of the organization last took place in Kampala in 2008.

The leader of the Afro-Arab Youth, Abdulhadi Elhwig, on his part, saluted President Museveni for the immense support to the group during the 2008 Summit in Kampala that was also attended by the late President Muammar Gaddafi of Libya. He observed that the event, attended by 5,000 delegates, was a big success.

He further thanked the President for accepting to host the Summit in Kampala in August this year. The event will coincide with the International Day of the Youth at which over 50 countries would be represented.

