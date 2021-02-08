Bududa district receives 215,000 face masks

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bududa district has received 215,000 face masks. The distribution is in line with the government’s program to provide free reusable masks to all Ugandans aged six years and above to support in the fight against Covid-19.

Uganda started mass distribution of face masks in June last year where 750,000 masks were distributed to the border districts of Adjumani, Amuru, and Kyotera among others. The Ministry of Health said that more than 30 million masks will be distributed countrywide.

However, the distribution of masks in Bududa had delayed for seven months due to the overwhelming demand.

Patrick Kibeti Nabutanyi, the Bududa district communications officer says that the masks have already been dispatched to most sub-counties and distribution will start this week. He urged the people of Bududa to put on the masks after receiving them cautioning those who intend to sell the masks yet they are for free saying they risk being arrested.

George William Wopuwa, the Bududa Resident District Commissioner and head of the district Covid-19 task force says that the masks will be distributed to 214,000 people. He challenged the local authorities to exhibit a high level of vigilance and ensure that the masks are strictly given to residents. He argued that people from the neighbouring districts may take advantage to benefit from the program at the expense of the residents.

Wopuwa emphasized that every person will be expected to wear a face mask while in public places, and cautioned the task force committee together with security to enforce the directive.

Edgar Nambale, a resident says that the delay to distribute the masks could have put more lives at risk. He observes that the risk was higher for community members without masks given the fact that the government opened public transport and businesses.

Five people succumbed to Covid-19 in Bududa district and more than 40 people tested positive and were quarantined but later recovered.

Currently, there is no Covid-19 patient at the treatment center in Bududa hospital.

******

URN