Bududa approves creation of new district, 2 more constituencies

Bududa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bududa district council has approved the creation of Namasho district and two more counties.

The motion to create the new district and the two counties was tabled before council on Wednesday afternoon by the leader of government business Bududa District LC V Vice-Chairperson, Yonasan Bululu.

According to Bululu, the proposed Namasho district will comprise Bulucheke, Bumayoka, Bubiita, Bushiyi, Bumwalukani, Busiriwa, Bundesi, Bukalasi, Mabono, Bufuma Nalwanza, Buwali sub-counties and Kuushu Town Council.

The council also resolved to curve Bubiita Constituency from Lutseshe County. It will comprise Bubiita, Nalwanza, Buwali, Bukalasi and Bundesi Sub Counties, while Bushika Constituency that has been curved out of Manjiya County shall comprise Nangako town Council, Bushika, Bunabutiti and Nakatsi Sub Counties.

Benjamin Kimaswa, the Nakatsi sub county LC V councilor, welcomed the decision it is meant to take services closer to their electorate. Geoffrey Natubu, the Speaker Bududa District Council, said they took into account the needs of their electorate to create the new administrative units.

He says they will forward the resolution to the Local Government Ministry for onward transmission to parliament for approval. The Bududa District LC V Chairperson, Wilson Watira said they moved the resolutions in response to the demand of their voters.

********

URN