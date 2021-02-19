Bubukusu cultural institution petitions high court over eviction

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bubukusu Cultural Institution has filed an application in Mbale High Court seeking legal redress over their eviction.

Last year, Bududa District and Bulucheke Sub County officials accompanied by the police stormed the offices of Bubukusu cultural institution located at the sub county headquarters and evicted them for non-payment of arrears worth 10 Million Shillings that had accumulated for 10 years.

According to Washi Kanyanya the King of Babukusu during the eviction, important documents, four computers, items that include spears, shields among others and One Billion Shillings were stolen.

On Thursday, the institution filed the petition at Mbale High Court.

Nicolas Nakasala the Public Relations Officer of Bubukusu Nakasala says that they have been occupying the building at the sub-county headquarters since 2012. He claims that they signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bulucheke sub-county and Bududa District Local Government to use the house at no cost. He however says that in 2015, they started paying the sub-county 100,000 Shillings every month as a token of appreciation.

Elisa Khawanga, the LCIII Chairperson of Bulucheke Sub County says that the cultural institution was evicted to enable the sub-county use the office for several activities. He also denied that the cultural institution was paying 100,000 Shillings.

Wilson Watiri the LCV Chairperson Bududa denied that the institution’s documents and money were stolen from the office during the eviction.

URN