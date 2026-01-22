Britam Uganda secures Top Employer Africa 2026 certification.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Britam Uganda has been certified as a Top Employer Africa 2026 by the Top Employers Institute (TEI), marking the second consecutive year the financial services firm has attained the continental recognition following successful recertification across Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Mozambique.

The certification places Britam among a select group of organisations recognised for consistent people management practices across multiple African markets and underscores its strategy of positioning human capital as a core driver of business performance. In Uganda, Britam ranked first among the four companies certified by the Top Employers Institute.

According to the company, the recognition reflects sustained investment in workforce development, employee engagement and inclusive workplace practices, as well as deliberate efforts to align people strategy with long-term organisational goals. Britam said it continues to focus on nurturing talent, promoting diversity and inclusion, and supporting employee wellbeing as part of its wider performance agenda.

The company’s people-centred approach is anchored in its stated purpose of “Safeguarding Dreams and Aspirations.” It has rolled out several internal platforms and initiatives, including Life@Britam, leadership and personal growth programmes such as SheThrives, ManCave, Women in Leadership and Men of Purpose, alongside wellbeing support through an Employee Assistance Programme.

Commenting on the certification, Britam Uganda Chief Executive Officer Allan Mafabi said that the recognition reinforces the connection between how we support our people and the value we deliver to customers.

“ In Uganda, our focus remains on building capable teams that drive growth, service excellence, and long-term impact in the market.”

At the group level, Britam Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Tom Gitogo attributed the achievement to the commitment and innovation of the company’s workforce, commonly referred to as the Blue Tribe.

“This recognition reflects the strength of our culture and the commitment of our people across the region. Britam’s success is anchored in the passion, innovation, and shared values of the Blue Tribe,” he said.

“Being recognized again as a Top Employer in Africa across four countries reinforces our resolve to continuously invest in our people as we build a resilient, future-ready organization.”

Britam HR Director Evelyne Munyoki said the certification signals progress in the company’s human resource practices across its markets.

“The forward momentum created by being certified as a Top Employer Africa 2026 signals that our people practices are evolving in the right direction. It reflects the intentional work we continue to do to strengthen inclusion, support wellbeing, and create environments where our people can perform, grow, and feel a sense of belonging across all our markets,” she said.

The Top Employers Institute said Britam’s certification reflects strong organisational discipline and leadership alignment across borders. TEI Chief Executive Officer Adrian Seligman said that being recognized as a Regional Top Employer for 2026 is a significant achievement that reflects the strength and consistency of Britam’s people strategy across multiple countries.

“ Britam’s capability to scale strategy while remaining responsive to diverse markets demonstrates exceptional organisational discipline, strong leadership alignment, and a mature approach to leveraging insights and benchmarking to drive business performance across borders”, he added.

“This recognition positions Britam as a leader across Africa, delivering meaningful and measurable impact for both its employees and the business. We are proud to celebrate this continued commitment to HR excellence.”

Britam said the 2026 certification strengthens its positioning as a pan-African financial services group focused on building a future-ready organisation by placing people at the centre of its strategy, while reinforcing its employer brand in increasingly competitive talent markets.