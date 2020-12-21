Brisk business for clothes and shoes dealers in Bududa

Bududa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vendors selling clothes and shoes in Bududa district are doing brisk business ahead of Christmas celebrations this Friday. On Friday this week, Christian’s are set to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ in the world.

Vendors in most shops and markets say today has been different, as they have sold more commodities. Paul Wamandu, a vendor, said this is the time he has made some reasonable money as compared to ordinary Christmas days. He said he has made 500,000 in half an hour something that has never happened before.

Musa Kuloba, another vendor said he has sold 20 pieces of clothes and eleven pairs of shoes, something that has made a difference as compared to last year at this time. He says since shopping is still on going, he may sell more than that.

Paul Kabira, a shoe seller, says he wishes all culd look like these ones when he can make some profits to also sustain his family. He says by mid morning he has so far so far sold five pairs and the day is still promising.

A buyer like Sam Makulo who bought three pairs of shoes and three pieces of cloth for himself and his children, told URN that after selling his only bull, he thought he would also change the status and health of his family saying this is the only opportunity he has got because last years’ celebrations did not go well.

Another buyer told our reporter that he has opted to buy shoes because he feels it is good to look smart when going to church. He says he will now look smarter while in church on Friday after he bought new clothes.

Paul Wanda another Buyer says he had prepared for this day and he wants to look different during Christmas as compared to other days. He said he got money after they disolved their savings group yesterday and shared the money.

********

URN