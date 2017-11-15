Brig. Gen. Kasirye Gwanga sued over a tractor

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | A Business man has dragged Brig.Gen. Kasirye Gwanga to the High Court in Kampala, demanding payment of over 500 million shillings worth his tractor wheel loader, that he(Kasirye Gwanga ) set ablaze on the morning of August 12, 2017 at Lubowa in Makindye Division.

Dennis Wakabi Zimba claims he was hired by 2 men; Andrew Muwonge and Kassim Sserugo to grade land comprised in block 269 at Lubowa having identified themselves as the lawful owners.

That however on the fateful day as the tractor was parked on the said land awaiting to be re-fuelled, Kasirye Gwanga without any justification maliciously set it on fire and it was damaged beyond repair.

Wakabi contends that Kasirye Gwanga’s malicious actions have since cost him his lively hood because he was earning an estimated 500,000shs on a daily basis from his tractor.

In the plaint , Wakabi also decries Kasirye Gwanga’s arrogancy of bragging and praising his malicious acts in the media, something that has caused him mental anguish and anxiety for which he claims payment of General and punitive damages.

Wakabi contends that the 500 million he wants Kasirye Gwanga to pay will compensate for the cost of his tractor Reg no. UAY 759T, money he paid for release on police bond and towing fees from the wreckage scene to the police station.