Saturday , August 1 2020
Lato Milk
Home / The News Today / Brig Flavia Byekwaso new UPDF spokesperson
Covid-19 Image

Brig Flavia Byekwaso new UPDF spokesperson

The Independent August 1, 2020 The News Today Leave a comment

MP Brig Gen Byekwaso is one of the army representatives in parliament. PHOTO UGANDA PARLIAMENT MEDIA

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | UPDF representative in parliament  Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso has been appointed Defence Spokesperson, replacing Brig Gen Richard Karemire.

 join me to welcome Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso appointed the Defence Spokesperson following the end of my tour of duty. I have been assigned to EAC Secretariat as Defence Liaison Officer. I look forward to working on Integration as the solution for our strategic security.”

SPOKESPERSONS SINCE 1986

• Maj. Roland Katunguka
• Col. Shaban Bantariza
• Maj. Phinehas Katirima
• Col. Felix Kulayigye
• Lt. Paddy Ankunda
• Brig. Richard Karemire
• Brig Flavia Byekwaso

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved