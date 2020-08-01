Brig Flavia Byekwaso new UPDF spokesperson

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | UPDF representative in parliament Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso has been appointed Defence Spokesperson, replacing Brig Gen Richard Karemire.
Brig Gen Richard Karemire confirmed the development, saying ” please join me to welcome Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso appointed the Defence Spokesperson following the end of my tour of duty. I have been assigned to EAC Secretariat as Defence Liaison Officer. I look forward to working on Integration as the solution for our strategic security.”
SPOKESPERSONS SINCE 1986
• Maj. Roland Katunguka
• Col. Shaban Bantariza
• Maj. Phinehas Katirima
• Col. Felix Kulayigye
• Lt. Paddy Ankunda
• Brig. Richard Karemire
• Brig Flavia Byekwaso