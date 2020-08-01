Brig Flavia Byekwaso new UPDF spokesperson

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | UPDF representative in parliament Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso has been appointed Defence Spokesperson, replacing Brig Gen Richard Karemire.

Brig Gen Richard Karemire confirmed the development, saying ” please join me to welcome Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso appointed the Defence Spokesperson following the end of my tour of duty. I have been assigned to EAC Secretariat as Defence Liaison Officer. I look forward to working on Integration as the solution for our strategic security.”

SPOKESPERSONS SINCE 1986

• Maj. Roland Katunguka

• Col. Shaban Bantariza

• Maj. Phinehas Katirima

• Col. Felix Kulayigye

• Lt. Paddy Ankunda

• Brig. Richard Karemire

• Brig Flavia Byekwaso