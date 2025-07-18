BRICS media, think tanks convene to discuss Global South challenges

RIO DE JANEIRO | Xinhua | Over 250 representatives from nearly 150 media outlets, think tanks, government agencies, and regional organizations across 36 countries gathered here on Wednesday for the BRICS Media and Think Tank Forum, an event focusing on how to advance BRICS cooperation and strengthen solidarity across the Global South.

In his keynote remarks, Fu Hua, forum chair and president of Xinhua News Agency, said greater BRICS cooperation has played a critical role in unifying Global South countries, boosting their influence in global affairs, and driving reform in global governance.

As the forum enters its second decade, Xinhua is committed to working with its BRICS counterparts to tell the Global South’s stories more effectively, promote joint research on major issues, and deepen professional collaboration, Fu added.

Zhu Qingqiao, Chinese ambassador to Brazil, in a congratulatory letter, praised the forum’s inclusion of discussions on artificial intelligence and highlighted its role in advancing the outcomes of the 17th BRICS Summit.

Zhu expressed hope that the event would further position BRICS as a platform for South-South cooperation and a voice for reform in global governance.

Other speakers echoed their calls. Carlos Hernandez, president of the Central American Parliament, said global governance is in urgent need of new models and new voices.

“The countries represented here today have shown the way forward: one grounded in equitable development, dignity, and multilateralism,” he said.

Mikhail Gusman, first deputy director-general of TASS Russian News Agency, noted that BRICS nations reflect the diversity of emerging economies.

Facing growing global media challenges, BRICS media cooperation has an important role in defending truth, justice and peace, he said.

Tia Ju, vice president of the Legislative Assembly of the state of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, praised China’s efforts to unite Global South countries and emphasized the need for media collaboration to increase international visibility and influence for BRICS.

Yeidckol Polevnsky Gurwitz, chair of the Asia-Pacific Foreign Relations Committee of the Mexican Senate, said that Mexico shares with BRICS a vision of inclusive growth and fair trade.

“We cannot allow external interference in our development paths. Together, we must build a multipolar world,” she said, referencing China’s concept of building a community with a shared future for humanity.

The forum concluded with the release of a think tank report titled “BRICS Cooperation: Advancing the Collective Progress of the Global South” and the launch of two major initiatives: Global South Joint Communication Partnership Program and “Tapping into BRICS, Voices from the South” Content Collaborative Project.

The forum marked the first full meeting of the BRICS media mechanism since the bloc’s historic expansion and was co-hosted by Xinhua News Agency and Brazil Communication Company under the theme “BRICS United: Forging a New Chapter for the Global South.” ■