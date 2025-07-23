Brian Toolit Memorial set to take center stage at Kitante

Kampala, Uganda | Phillip Corry | The spirit and memories of one of Uganda’s great golfers, Brian Toolit, will take centre stage from July 29-30 at the par 72, Kitante course.

“We are organising this tournament in memory of our departed friend and brother Brian Toolit, who died recently,” Hassan Kiyemba, event organiser stated in a message. “We want to show all golfers what it is to have humility, discipline, and a good heart at the same time but also to think about life.”

The prize kitty is sh15 million with the winner walking away with sh5 million and this goes to both gross players and professionals.

The tournament has no entry fee. The eligibility is all players will play off a maximum index of handicap 5, while professional golfers and national team players will play off handicap 00, which is scratch.

“It’s a great initiative and we are celebrating the life of my brother and the good things he did on and off the course,” Rino Kitimbo, Toolit’s brother said. “We are looking to have it as an annual event and will change venues while it grows.”

The towering golfer, who started his sporting career in Jinja, once played tennis for Uganda’s national side, he also was a avid swimmer but settled for the gentleman’s sport of golf.

His cousin, Conrad Acaye, together with Ian Odokonyero, will be playing and honoring him at the two-day tournament.

The mode of play is Medal, with the top 10 players being awarded.