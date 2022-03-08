BREAKING: ‘Muhoozi quits’

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Reports just in indicate Army Commander Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba is retiring from the UPDF.

Using his twitter account, that has created quite a storm on the social media scene in the past year, he said: “After 28 years of service in my glorious military, the greatest military in the world, I am happy to announce my retirement. Me and my soldiers have achieved so much! I have only love and respect for all those great men and women that achieve greatness for Uganda everyday.”

First son Muhoozi is the commander of the land forces, Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and Senior Presidential Adviser on Special Operations. He was appointed in June last year.

Current top structure of UPDF

✳ Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) – Lt. Gen. Wilson Mbasu Mbadi (General)

✳ Deputy CDF – Lt. Gen. Peter Elwelu

✳ Commander Land Forces – Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba

✳ Joint Chief of Staff – Maj. Gen. Leopold Eric Kyanda

✳ Maj Gen Sam Okidinig Deputy Commander, Land forces

✳ Brig Gen Bob Ogik, Chief of Staff land forces

DETAILS TO FOLLOW