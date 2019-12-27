Friday , December 27 2019
BREAKING: Minister Elioda Tumwesigye, MP Basalirwa ‘thrown out’ of parliament

The Independent December 27, 2019 Uncategorized Leave a comment

MP Basalirwa swears in last year. PHOTO PARLIAMENT OF UGANDA

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s Constitutional court has ordered six Members of Parliament, including Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Elioda Tumwesigye, out of Uganda’s Parliament for contesting and getting elected in “non-existing constituencies”.

The affected MPs are from the newly created municipalities of Bugiri, Apac, Nebbi, Kotido, Ibanda and Sheema. Notably among these is Asuman Basalirwa of Bugiri municipality.

Others are Patrick Ochan, Tarsis Rwaburindore, Hashim Sulaiman and Abraham Lokii.

DETAILS TO COME

 

