BREAKING: Minister Elioda Tumwesigye, MP Basalirwa ‘thrown out’ of parliament

Minister Elioda Tumwesigye, MP Basalirwa thrown out of parliament by Constitutional Court for being elected in ‘not-existing’ constituencies

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s Constitutional court has ordered six Members of Parliament, including Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Elioda Tumwesigye, out of Uganda’s Parliament for contesting and getting elected in “non-existing constituencies”.

The affected MPs are from the newly created municipalities of Bugiri, Apac, Nebbi, Kotido, Ibanda and Sheema. Notably among these is Asuman Basalirwa of Bugiri municipality.

Others are Patrick Ochan, Tarsis Rwaburindore, Hashim Sulaiman and Abraham Lokii.

DETAILS TO COME