Tuesday , August 11 2020
BREAKING: Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris

The Independent August 11, 2020 The News Today, WORLD Leave a comment

Washington, US | THE INDEPENDENT | Joe Biden has picked Kamala Harris as his running mate.

“I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked  Kamala Harris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate,” Biden announced on twitter.

“Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”

