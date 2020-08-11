BREAKING: Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris

Washington, US | THE INDEPENDENT | Joe Biden has picked Kamala Harris as his running mate.
“I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked Kamala Harris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate,” Biden announced on twitter.
“Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”