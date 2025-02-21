Dr Besigye ends hunger strike after his case moves to civilian court

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr Kizza Besigye has called off his hunger strike after the transfer of his charges from the military court to a civilian court. He was this morning charged with treason and misprision of treason at Nakawa court.

JUST IN: Opposition doyen @kizzabesigye1 has called off his hunger strike after 8 days. His lawyer, @EriasLukwago_ confirms.

The development comes after the transfer of his charges from the military court to a civilian court. He is charged with treason & misprision of treason

— Mujuni Raymond (@qataharraymond) February 21, 2025