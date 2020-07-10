Boutique owner seeks sh53 million compensation from Acacia Avenue contractor

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A boutique owner is seeking compensation of more than sh53 million from China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited, the company contracted to upgrade John Babiiha Avenue in Kampala.

The company was contracted by the Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA for the reconstruction and widening of the road under Kampala Institutional and Infrastructure Development Project- KIIDP 2. The two kilometres avenue, known to many as Acacia has been under construction for the last year. During the time, the contractor was involved in relocating utilities which included electricity, water, telephone lines and widening the road from two to four lanes.

But Joan Nantongo Bwire, the proprietor of Elisha’s Boutique says that she suffered immensely when her store flooded in the process of expanding the road between April and May 2020, a loss she blames on the negligence of the contractor.

She says that the company opened a manhole close and blocked the culverts next to her store, resulting in an overflow of floodwater on May 21. This is stated in an application submitted before the Civil Division of High Court in Kampala, through Kampala Associated Advocates.

Nantongo says that she wrote to the construction company demanding an explanation of the events that had transpired during the construction. She also provided an inventory of 53,415,000 Shillings as the computation of the damages caused to the Boutique. But the construction company only offered regret for the incident. Nantongo now wants to be compensated.

The same company was last month stopped from constructing the Kabuusu-Bunamwaya–Lweza road pending the disposal of an application filed by Rashid Ssenyonjo Musisi against Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA. The High Court Land Division halted the 97 billion shillings’ project after Musisi complained that the company had put construction materials in his land leading to cracks in his house.

******

URN