Boda-Boda Rider’s Union unleashes products to fully empower members

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In yet another move to empower riders nationwide, the BodaBoda Riders Cooperative Union on Wednesday unleashed several products to empower members that use the ride-hailing app, Union App.

At a colorful event at Garden City in Kampala, Uganda’s top boda-boda cooperative officially launched Union Asset Financing, a game-changer that will give riders across Uganda access to loans to enable them to own their bodas, get themselves smartphones, and even secure a plot of land.

By using the ride-hailing app, boda riders will get a 7% commission and a free helmet and reflector after 10 rides. In addition, riders and passengers have an opportunity to get insurance cover and save for retirement by making NSSF savings contributions.

The BodaBoda Riders Cooperative Union is a national organization formed to represent and support boda-boda riders. It aims to improve the lives of riders by addressing issues like exploitation from loan schemes, facilitating access to resources, and promoting safety and financial literacy.

Fred Ssenoga, a product advisor, told excited Boda Boda Cooperative Union members from all regions of Uganda on Wednesday that a new era has started for boda boda riders.

“Access to all these services requires discipline and commitment. All these products will be available on the Union App. Our job is to start working towards accessing all these products,” Ssenoga said.

With the launch of the Boda Boda Union, riders will begin working together to improve their work.

With an initial deposit of sh250,000, riders who are members of the cooperative union will now access a brand-new boda on a sh7.25 million. You thereafter pay either daily rates from sh11,200 or weekly rates of sh67,300 as you own your own boda.

The union is actively working to formalize the boda-boda sector through initiatives like the Union App, a digital platform for ride-hailing, and the National Boda-Boda Stage Development Model, which promotes financial independence and professionalization

The cooperative’s digital platform, Union App Uganda, is now officially launched across Uganda under the brand “Union Lets Go.” The Union App is a nationwide ride-hailing platform built to give safety and transparency to both boda boda riders and passengers.

What else is on offer

For the phones that are also needed to operate the Union App, riders can now access mobile phone financing with a low entry cost, only sh45,000 as a down payment and daily payments of sh900 over 8 months.

In addition to motorcycle and phone financing, Union will also offer land loans. Qualified riders can acquire 50×50 or 50×25 plots in Busunju and Kalagi.

To make life healthy for riders, a new product, Union Water, will soon be available countrywide. The new mineral water will be sold at only sh4,500 for a carton of 12 bottles and sh9,000 for 24 bottles.

Other new initiatives, like a boda boda boxing club, music competitions, and an annual Boda Boda Festival, will ensure that riders are recognized as key players in Uganda’s growth.

