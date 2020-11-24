Boda boda rider knocks dead police officer stopping him past curfew

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A police officer at Jinja Road police station in Kampala has succumbed to accident injuries after being knocked dead by a speeding boda-boda rider while trying to stop him past curfew.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire has identified the deceased officer as No. 50415 Police Constable, Okwera Opobo Jacob, 34

It’s alleged that at about 11pm on Sunday Police Constable Opodo tried to stop a rider on Bajaj boxer UEG 347/B, who was carrying two passengers and riding past curfew time along Jinja road check point opposite the Police station.

However the rider allegedly intentionally knocked the officer down leaving him with serious injuries. The officer who was rushed to Naguru China Hospital for treatment but he has succumbed to the injuries inflicted by the boda boda.

According to police, the two passengers that were being carried by the rider were also taken Mulago for medical treatment, but John Byamukama is currently in police custody at Jinja Road Police Station on murder charges.

Owoyesigyire has said that the body of the deceased officer has been conveyed to KCCA Mortuary at Mulago for postmortem and preparations for his are ongoing while the suspects’ file is being processed to have him taken to taken to courts of laws.

“We have also taken note of the indiscipline by motorists whenever they reach police manned check points,” said Owoyesigyire. “In many circumstances our officers have been run over and they sustain injuries or get killed.

In May this year, a traffic police constable Innocent Ayesigye was also knocked dead at Namanve along Jinja road. Ayesigye was attached to Seeta police station and at the time of the accident, he was riding a police motorcycle UP 2164.

URN