Bobi Wine to start nationwide consultations for 2021

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine has announced plans to start nationwide consultations and resource mobilization for his 2021 presidential bid.

Kyagulanyi made the announcement on Tuesday at a press conference in Kamwokya.

According to Bobi Wine, the electoral laws allow him to start mobilization 12 months to the elections. He says that he is preparing to write to the Electoral Commission to inform them about his plans.

Joel Ssenyonyi, the spokesperson People Power, says that following Kyagulanyi’s visit to the United States and Canada, and the subsequent listing of his name in the Times 100 Next list of influential People and being named as the male politician of the year by the Young African Leaders Summit, they have decided to launch their campaign to the presidency.

He called on Ugandans to participate in the on-going voter verification exercise and register for National Identity Cards.

Flavia Kalule Nabagabe, the National team leader of women League in People Power asked women and girls to verify information in the register during the exercise to avoid their names being scrapped off the register.

