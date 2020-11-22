Bobi Wine to resume campaigns on Monday

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Unity Platform (NUP) Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine will resume his campaign trail on Monday.

Kyagulanyi’s campaign was cut short on Wednesday after he was arrested in Luuka district and detained at Nalufenya Police Station.

On Friday Kyagulanyi was granted bail by Iganga Magistrate Court.

The NUP Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi says that Kyagulanyi will resume his campaigns in Kyenjojo and Fort portal on Monday 23rd November.

According to Ssenyonyi, they are plans to reschedule his campaign programs in places where he was supposed to go before, he was arrested. The districts are Mpigi, Masaka, Kalungu, Mbarara, Lyantonde.

“The districts he has not been able to go to, we will make a plan so that he goes to all of the districts he had planned to go to earlier,” Ssenyonyi said.

Kyagulanyi said that his supporters are determined to keep fighting for change in the country. He added that the actions of security personnel are a sign of cowardice, fear and lack of hope.

” The violence you see that armed policemen and army men are metting out, is it a sign of weakness or strength. Is it a sign of fear or of hope?”

Kyagulanyi had special prayers and sent condolences to the families that lost loved ones during the riots midweek that followed his arrest. Police say over 30 people died.

Kyagulanyi rallied Ugandans to turn up in big numbers and cast their vote, and also appreciated the gesture of the other presidential candidates who united in solidarity when he was arrested. (VIDEO BOTTOM)

Earlier in the day, the Electoral Commission issued a revised campaign calendar.

It follows a week of disruptions after riots that started after presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi and Patrick Oboi Amuriat were arrested mid week. Police accused them of not following the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures related to crowds.

After the arrests, other candidates Norbert Mao, Mugisha Muntu and Henry Tumukunde suspended their campaigns, prompting this new revision by the Electoral Commission.

The revised programme confirms that Kyagulanyi will wind his campaign early next year in Wakiso, while Museveni will conclude in Kampala.

The Presidential Campaign Programme 2020-2021 changes every time one of the candidates requests Electoral Commission to adjust their schedule.

REVISED PROGRAMME

