Bobi Wine nominated to contest for presidency

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | (NUP) Presidential aspirant Robert Sentamu Kyagulanyi has been dully nominated to contest in Uganda’s 2021 elections.

Kyagulanyi was immediately handed a new security team and vehicles to support his campaign.

Earlier, there were running battles between Police and supporters of i, the National Unity Platform as they tried to accompany him to Kyambogo University for his nomination.

The supporters who were standing by the roadside in Magerere, Wampewo, Kyanja, Mpererwe, Gayaza Kumbizi, Ntinda and Kasangati, waiting for Kyagulanyi put up resistance forcing police to use tear gas and live bullets to disperse them leading to running battles.

Joel Ssenyonyi, the NUP spokesperson says police and security operatives are exhibiting double standards by not allowing NUP supporters to express their excitement while respecting the Standard Operating Procedures.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson says that Kyagulanyi and his supporters were warned against making processions to and from the nomination grounds.