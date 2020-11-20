Bobi Wine granted bail

Iganga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi has been granted bail by court in Iganga, and ordered to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 SOPs. The case against him has been adjourned to 18th December 2020.

Legislator and lawyer Medard Ssegona represented Kyagulanyi at the court in Iganga, the eastern town 110km from Kampala. Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine was arrested two days ago in Luuka and has been charged with acts violating Ministry of Health SOPs related to crowds and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tweets by daniellutaaya