Bobi Wine denies ownership of People Power pressure group

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, the Kyadondo East Member of Parliament has told the Constitutional Court that he doesn’t own any organization in the names of People Power.

He was responding to a petition by the former Ruhaama County aspirant, Adens Ntare Rutaro in which the legislator, Joel Ssenyonyi, the People Power Spokesperson, Dr. Kiiza Besigye, the former FDC party president and Attorney General are respondents.

In August, Ntare ran to the Constitutional Court accusing the respondents of running and mobilizing political activities through People Power and the People’s Government pressure groups respectively yet they are not registered political organizations.

Through his lawyer, Jacob Rubeizi, Ntare argued that the actions of the respondents in establishing the said organizations, organizing political activities and mobilising membership with a view of influencing political processes and participating in governance are unconstitutional.

He contends that the duty of appointing regional coordinators should be a reserve of duly registered political parties. Ntare asked court to declare People Power and the People’s Government pressure groups illegally. In his response to the suit seen by URN, Kyagulanyi denies ownership of any organization called People Power whether registered or not.

Kyagulanyi states that what he, Ssenyonyi and other Ugandans are doing, is coming together in association while exercising their power as Ugandans in as far as Article one of the Constitution, which states that power belongs to the people. Kyagulanyi notes that the claim that he is running an unregistered political organization in whatever form is false and a concoction of the petitioner.

On the other hand, Besigye states that vigilant and patriotic citizens including himself have been exercising their duty to resist efforts of historical injustice by creating their own ‘lawful’ avenues including the formation of pressure groups to restore power to Ugandans.

In his lengthy affidavit, Besigye explains all his past political engagement in the history of Uganda like competing for Presidency and losing several times because of electoral irreguraties, several arrests and being framed on a number of charges by the government among others.

All respondents including the Attorney General who was sued for failure to block Kyagulanyi and Besigye’s purpoted illegal political activities were expected to appear before the Constitutional Court Registrar, Dr. Agnes Nkonge Wednesday for Conferencing.

However, this didn’t happen because the Attorney General was no show. This prompted the registrar to adjourn the matter to December 9th, 2019 for mention. The People Power Spokesperson, Joel Ssenyonyi told journalists that the petition has no merit, adding that the petitioner is looking for attention from President, Yoweri Museveni.

******

URN