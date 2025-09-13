Boat accident kills over 100 in northwestern DRC

KINSHASA, DRC | Xinhua | At least 107 people were killed and 146 others went missing after a boat capsized Thursday in the northwestern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), local media reported Friday.

According to media reports citing official sources, the accident occurred on the Congo River about 122 km from Mbandaka, the capital of Equateur Province.

The same sources said 209 passengers were rescued, several with injuries. All cargo on board was destroyed in the fire.

The cause of the accident remains unknown.

Shipwrecks are common in the DRC, particularly on the Congo River, where overloading and poorly maintained vessels frequently lead to accidents.

At least 100 people were killed in a separate accident on Wednesday night when a motorized canoe capsized in the Basankusu territory, which is also located in Equateur Province. ■