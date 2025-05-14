Blossoming of Generations

Two artists explore the concept of the natural world and humanity in a two man’s show with their vibrant and expressive paint brushes

ART | DOMINIC MUWANGUZI | The natural world comes alive as one takes a tour of the exhibition Blossoming of Generation by two artists, Damulira Siraj Shira and Mutyaba Denis Katende, at Bumu Art gallery. Their paintings radiate with a sense of warmth and calmness that compels the viewer to stay much longer in the exhibition hall; a firm gesture of exceptional studio competence by the two artists separated by two different generations. The nature paintings of Mutyaba quietly usher us into the natural world where plants of different species and colour live. The vibrancy of his compositions suggest the notion of blossoming where the plants either on river banks, pods or large canopies have a lush character. On the other hand, Damulira’s figurative drawings with semi-abstracted human figures largely in crowds- against a highly textured background- evoke the notion of unity which often translates into the flourishing and development of humanity. In spite the artists’ difference in subject matter, their convergence is very much visible in the exploration of the theme of blossoming which is recurrent in both humans and the natural world.

While Mutyaba paints lush vegetations he’s intent to explore the specific details on each species of plant and landscape thereby drawing in as much attention to his work from his audience. In paintings like Islands in the Stream, Lovely Lilly, Vane and Landscape in blue, one can vividly see nature almost crawling with life that they can touch it. This technique gives his paintings a distinct quality; infusing it with emotions which insinuate how intimate the artist is with the subject matter. He undoubtedly wishes us to feel connected to nature like he does. Nonetheless, this technique underscores the theme of blossoming where flourishing is not a passive but an active activity. The floating plants on water pods, the creeping plants finely entangled on tree branches and large canopies of trees covering a cascading river stream, not only provide a picturesque scenery but metaphorically represent the vitality that comes with flourishing. Similarly, the use of rich textures on canvas delicately conveys his message of the beauty of the natural world and how humanity can benefit from it.

In Damulira’s paintings one can see the spirit of togetherness and unity that is essential in the growth and development of humanity. Largely inspired by the women in market places- evident with the recurrent female figures draped in head-dresses, a typical dress-code for many market women- the artists draws on their natural tendencies to work together, to construct a narrative of unity. The series Re-Count 1-4 is a depiction of large groups of women moving together perhaps towards a common destination. The artist’s technique to group these figures into large numbers is suggestive to the collective responsibility humanity has to flourish and grow. Naturally, in the African setting it is a collective responsibility to grow and groom a young person into an adult. Equally, each festivity performed in the community is done communally and usually women are at the forefront of such celebrations. In this, African societies by virtue of their social set up, have perhaps more than any other community in the world grasped the essence of living together- Ubutu- in order to realize a common objective.

Blossoming in the context of this exhibition is not exclusive to the physical or the flesh, but entails how we perceive the world around us and interact with it. The notion of creating a union between nature and humanity reverberate the depth of this type of blossoming the exhibition explores and navigates. In Mutyaba’s nature paintings we are able to experience and imagine at the same time a world uninterrupted by the constant hustle and bustle of the real world. Incidentally, the natural world is typically calm and peaceful giving us the privilege to interact with our spiritual self which is another type of blossoming. Conversely, with Damulira’s paintings we appreciate the beauty and power of humanity living together. These paintings with hordes of women explicitly challenge the concept of individuality and celebrate the full bloom of humanity that is only realized when we live and work together.

The exhibition Blossoming of Generations is showing now at Bumu Art Gallery located within the premises of Buganda Heritage and Tourism Board offices next to Butikiiro Building in Mengo, Kampala.