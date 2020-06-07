Blending face masks with fashion

Kampala, Uganda| AFP | THE INDEPENDENT | Ever since President, Yoweri Museveni announced the compulsory wearing of face masks in public to avoid the spread of Covid19 several people have taken advantage of the increased demand to produce fabric masks.

It is common to find vendors lining the streets with various kinds of masks.

The scramble for masks hasn’t left behind fashion designers. They have decided to blend facemasks into the fashion world. Patrick Kirungi is a fashion Designer with Rena Fashions in Kampala.

According to Kirungi, some of their clients especially men order for plain colored masks while others ask them to reserve pieces of fabric from their clothes and make for them matching masks.

Sarah Katongole, a fashion designer at Ara House of Fashions, says several couples are ordering for masks produced from matching fabric with a similar design for their family members.

Katongole however, advised with people with a dark skin complexion to use black or white color masks, saying they match with their skins.

She cautions employees in the formal sector to avoid using bright colored masks in offices and reserve them for parties and other casual events.

Aminah Nalule, a fashion designer at Namik Fashion has designed masks, which are attached to caps and more convenient for use under sunny weather. She sells each piece at Shillings 10,000 Uganda.

To avoid color crushing, Nalule, advises fashion sensitive people to use turquoise, pitch, maroon, black, white, and cream because they easily blend with multiple colors.

Maya Ssenyonga, a manager at Terrace apartments says she has made Kitengi fabric masks matching with her bags and shoes to flatter her office looks.

She made him masks for her husband matching with his ties to blend with fashion.

Clare Mbabazi, a resident of Nabingo says that she also made masks from kitengi fabric for her family, which they intend to wear on special occasions like parties, church service and photo shoots when the lock-down is fully lifted.

Face masks are the new normal in the fashion world because of their ability to protect one from Corona virus infection, which is spread through contact with the droplets of an infected person.

