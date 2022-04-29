Blacks Power, Maroons, Kyetume promoted to Uganda Premier League

StarTimes FUFA Big League

Kataka FC 2-3 Kyetume FC

Blacks Power FC 2-1 Luweero United FC

Ndejje University FC 5-0 Kitara FC

Nyamityobora FC 0-5 Maroons FC

Calvary FC vs MYDA FC (MYDA FC never showed up)

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Blacks Power, Maroons, and Kyetume FC have been promoted to the Star-Times Uganda Premier League.

Blacks Power were crowned winners of the Big League after defeating Luwero United 2-1 at Aki bua Stadium, in Lira City Thursday evening.

Maroons finished second after defeating Nyamityobora 5-0 at Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara.

Goals from Fred Amaku, Solomon Walusimbi, Hadad Kambugu, and Opio Belmos helped Maroons to secure a UPL promotion after spending almost three years without competing in the top tie

In the other game, Kyetume held on to beat Kataka 3-2. They return to the Uganda Premier League after spending one season in the Big league.

It was frustrating for Mbale-based-side Kataka which started the final-game leading the Big League table with 36 points and sharing the same number of points with Blacks Power FC, Maroon who had 35 while Kyetume sat fourth with 34 points.

In the same development, Proline FC joined MYDA and Nyamityobora, on relegation to the regional league.

Before the final game, Proline had 25 points, two points above Ndejje University, but Proline had played all their games. As a result, Ndejje University produced one of the most outstanding performances to stun Kitara FC 5-0 in the final game.

Before the kick-off of the match between Kataka, there were ugly scenes at Mbale Municipal Stadium as the league broadcaster Sanyuka TV was denied access to the stadium for the live coverage of the game.

It took the intervention of FUFA Competitions Director, Aisha Nalule to write a letter to the CEO of Kataka and the broadcasters were later allowed to broadcast the game live.

“It has been brought to our attention that Star-Times, the sponsor of the FUFA Big league, and their broadcast partner, Sanyuka TV have been denied access to the stadium for the live coverage of the FIFA Big league match between Kataka VS Kyetume. Failure to grant access and avail adequate security to the sponsor and the broadcaster the game may not be played”. part of the letter reads.

After referee Mashood Ssali blew the final whistle, there was still chaos as Kataka fans wanted to attack him and one of his assistants.

