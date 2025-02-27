BLACK: Uganda’s homegrown tech revolution

TECH NEWS | THE INDEPENDENT | In a world where technology drives lifestyles, BLACK has emerged as a proudly Ugandan brand redefining audio and wearable electronics. As Uganda’s first Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) audio and wearables brand, officials say BLACK is not just about innovation— “it’s about celebrating the creativity, resilience, and vibrancy of Uganda.”

“We’re proud to be a brand that speaks to Uganda’s identity while delivering world-class products. BLACK is for the hustlers, the creatives, and the bold who embody the heartbeat of this nation,” says Mourice Aliganyira from BLACK.

With cutting-edge products designed for style, durability, and top performance, BLACK is leading the way in creating a tech-savvy culture rooted in Uganda but with ambitions to scale beyond its borders.

“BLACK isn’t just a brand; it’s a story of ambition and innovation crafted on Ugandan soil. Inspired by the dynamic spirit of Uganda’s people, we set out to create a brand that serves the everyday tech needs of Ugandans. From Kampala’s bustling streets to remote towns, BLACK products are designed to keep pace with the lifestyle of Uganda’s go-getters, dreamers, and trendsetters,” the official states.

“Whether it’s a Bluetooth speaker that fuels your parties, a smartwatch that tracks your fitness journey, or a power-bank that keeps you connected, BLACK is making global technology accessible to Ugandans.”

BLACK vision, officials say is to build a strong foundation by catering to the needs of Ugandans first, then scaling to East Africa and beyond.

“Our dream is to showcase Ugandan ingenuity on a global stage, but it all starts here at home. Every milestone we achieve comes from the support and trust of our local community,” says David at BLACK.

BLACK’s product lineup focuses on:

Durability: Built for Uganda’s dynamic conditions, BLACK gadgets come with a 1-year replacement warranty for reliability.

Built for Uganda’s dynamic conditions, BLACK gadgets come with a 1-year replacement warranty for reliability. Accessibility: By cutting out middlemen through the D2C model, BLACK provides high-quality products at accessible prices for the average Ugandan.

By cutting out middlemen through the D2C model, BLACK provides high-quality products at accessible prices for the average Ugandan. Style: From the sleek BLACK FIT 2 smartwatch to the powerful BLACK BassBlast, the products are as stylish as they are functional.

BLACK connects with people through strategic collaborations and immersive on-ground activations. Its collaborations span major media houses like NBS, New Vision, and Sanyu FM, as well as emerging platforms. In sports, BLACK proudly supports teams like the Black Pirates, KCCA FC, and IMPIS, reinforcing its commitment to lifestyle, entertainment, and community.

“Shopping with BLACK is as effortless as the products are innovative. Visit blacklyf.com to explore the full range of products, backed by secure payment options such as Mobile Money, Debit/Credit Cards, and cash on delivery. Every purchase comes with a one-year warranty and a 7-day return policy, giving Ugandans peace of mind,” says an official.

SOURCE: www.blacklyf.com