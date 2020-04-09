Bishop Luwalira calls for obedience, courage in Easter message

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bishop of Namirembe Diocese the Rt. Rev. Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira has called upon Ugandans to faithfully adhere to all preventive guidelines issued by the government to tame the spread of coronavirus-COVID-19, as the world grapples with the pandemic.

Luwalira made the call in his Easter day message issued from his residence in Namirembe, a few days to festivities to mark the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. For the first time, the Church is holding no activities to commemorate the holy week, as a result of a global ban on public gatherings.

Bishop Luwalira says that what is taking place in the world should show the Church that the pandemic is an issue of life and death and help everyone to faithfully follow guidelines issued to them by authorities for their own good and the good of others. Uganda has currently registered 53 cases of COVID-19 patients.

Luwalira appealed to citizens not to provoke law enforcers as they execute their duties. However, the Bishop in the same spirit appealed to the law enforcers to abide by the guidelines given by the President on how to handle people at such a time.

Reading from Paul first Epistle to the Corinthians Chapter 15: 55, Bishop Luwalira pointed out that the whole world is surrounded by fear and added that at such times, everybody needs the other to fight together in order to defeat the crisis.

“You death, where is your sting or grave where is your victory’, the entire world is gripped with fear of death because of wars involving weapons of mass destruction, fear of scientists who want to overtake God by manipulating what God has created in order to disorganize his creation for their own selfish benefits,” he said.

Luwalira said that Ugandans should be encouraged and strengthened that even death could not hold Jesus captive as told in the story of his resurrection. He said that because of this victory by Jesus, Ugandans should have confidence that they too, shall overcome the current crisis one day.

******

URN