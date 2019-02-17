Bishop Bamwoze laid to rest

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, His Grace Stanley Ntagali has commended Bishop Emeritus Cyprian Bamwoze for laying a firm foundation for the development of Busoga Diocese.

Bamwoze is credited for lobbying for water projects and free family planning services for the people through the family life education program (FLEP). Bamwoze, the pioneer Bishop of Busoga Diocese succumbed to leukemia on February 11.

Ntagali said the fallen Bishop was a selfless Church Leader who stood out to fight poverty among members of his congregation. He was speaking to mourners at the kyabazinga Stadium in Jinja district today.

“Bishop Bamwoze was a selfless leader who, despite the criticism he faced during his reign lobbied for projects aimed at fighting poverty among his flock,” he said.

He further stressed that the contributions made by Bamwoze have fostered the creation of Central Busoga Diocese. He added that the 24th, provincial assembly of the Church of Uganda has now agreed to create East Busoga Diocese which will comprise of Bugiri and Namayingo districts.

Busoga Kingdom Prime Minister Joseph Muvawala said that, Bamwoze ignored all the criticism from his counterparts and pushed through with development projects some of which live on todate.

Meanwhile, the speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga challenged leaders of the modern times to leave a legacy worth celebrating.

“As leaders, we ought to lobby for community development projects and workout legacies which are fitting of celebration years after our death,” she said.

Bamwoze was on laid to rest at Christs Cathedral, Bugembe on Sunday afternoon.

*****

URN