Beyond Electricity: Nyagak III lights up lives and livelihoods in West Nile

The government commissioned the $20m Nyagak III Power Project on August 1, 2025

NEWS ANALYSIS | JULIUS BUSINGE | When Joseph Obedgiu first arrived at the Nyagak III Hydropower Project site in 2021 as a casual helper, he had little idea of the transformation that lay ahead.

Today, he serves as the project’s Store Keeper and has grown into a proud landowner, devoted family man, and aspiring entrepreneur in Zombo District, in Uganda’s West Nile region.

Having relocated from the oil-rich Buliisa District to Alindi village near the dam site, Obedgiu has used his earnings to purchase land, support his wife and three children, venture into small-scale farming, and acquire a motorcycle to supplement his income through other economic activities during his free time.

“I’ve gained skills like carpentry and basic construction, which I’m confident will serve me well even after I leave this place,” Obedgiu told The Independent, reflecting on how the Nyagak III project has equipped him with both income and practical know-how.

His story is just one of many emerging as West Nile begins to reap the long-overdue benefits of a more reliable and inclusive electricity supply.

For decades, West Nile lagged behind the rest of the country in terms of access to electricity, relying heavily on expensive, polluting off-grid thermal generation. While much of the country was connected to the national grid, West Nile remained isolated—power supply was unreliable, blackouts were frequent, and energy access levels were among the lowest in the country. This energy poverty hindered economic development, limited the expansion of essential services, and deepened regional disparities.

Nyagak launch

But change is now underway. On August 1, 2025, the 6.6 MW Nyagak III Hydropower Project was officially commissioned in Zombo District, West Nile region, by the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ruth Nankabirwa Sentamu. She was accompanied by the State Minister for Mineral Development, Phiona Nyamutoro.

Located in Alindi village, Otheko Parish, the project marks a significant milestone in addressing the region’s historical electricity access gap.

“This to me is our continuation to answering the West Nile electrification question,” Nankabirwa said. She said Nyagak III plant delivers electricity with one of the lowest generation tariffs—5.4 US cents per kilowatt-hour—among Uganda’s hydropower projects, offering not only affordability but sustainability.

Beyond the local generation, West Nile’s energy future has also been strengthened by the extension of the national grid from the Karuma Hydropower Dam, a step that is enhancing power stability, reducing dependence on isolated supply systems, and catalysing investment across the sub-region.

“The commissioning of this 6.6 MW hydropower plant is a testimony that the government has heard our voices, recognised our potential, and is investing intentionally in our future as the people of Zombo, West Nile and Uganda in general,” said Nyamutoro, herself a daughter of the region.

She said access to reliable power will open the door to broader opportunities in mineral development, education, and industrialisation.

“With reliable electricity in West Nile, we can now confidently invite investors to set up mineral processing facilities, artisanal and small-scale mining support centres, and geoscientific training hubs right here in Zombo,” she noted.

She also challenged the youth to see Nyagak III not merely as infrastructure but as an invitation to participate in Uganda’s development.

“This project is not just a ribbon-cutting; it is a call to rise, skill up, and take your rightful place in Uganda’s transformation.”

Public Private Partnership model

The Nyagak III project was delivered under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model involving Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEGCL), Hydromax Limited, DOTT Services Limited, and Genmax Nyagak Ltd. It was funded through a US$20 million investment by Uganda government, Afreximbank, and private sector partners. According to Nicolas Agaba, UEGCL’s site engineer, the government holds a 30% stake in the project, while the private sector owns 70%.

Nyagak III also includes vital infrastructure such as a store, administration block, clinic, staff quarters, and a multipurpose hall. Two new bridges across the Nyagak River have been built for the local communities, with additional health and education facilities expected to be completed by the end of 2025 as part of the project’s Corporate Social Responsibility arm.

“Nyagak III will serve as a model for future clean energy infrastructure projects across the country,” Minister Nankabirwa affirmed. “We look forward to seeing this project contribute to a brighter, more sustainable future for all of Uganda.”

For Joseph Obedgiu and many others in the region, that brighter future has already begun.