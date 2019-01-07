Betting firm, SportPesa eyes Brazilian Market

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kenya’s betting firm, SportPesa, is planning to enter the Brazil’s gambling market following the South America’s decision to review its law to legalise online and on-land betting.

SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri, however, told BusinessDaily that it is still too early to disclose further plans on the planned new market. It is said that the Brazilian Congress has two years to formalise the regulation that will open the market for firm such as

SportPesa, Betway and Betin. President Michael Temer signed the Bill into law ending a 68-year period when the country banned all gaming activities to increase productivity during its industrialization period in 1946.