Besigye: Prison offers chance for meditation, spiritual renewal

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr. Kizza Besigye has extended Easter greetings to Ugandans from Luzira Upper Prison, where he has been incarcerated for over five months. In a handwritten message dated April 17, 2025, Dr. Besigye thanked his supporters for their moral, material, and spiritual support throughout his time in detention.

“As we celebrate Easter, we are at peace, in spite of the imprisonment, by the Grace of the Lord,” reads the message. Dr. Besigye, a veteran opposition politician, reflected on the meaning of Easter, saying prison, despite its intended punishment, offers space for meditation, learning, and spiritual renewal. “Reflecting on the current times during the Easter season has been poignant,” he added.

The message, which references 2 Timothy 4:3 4, draws from Apostle Paul’s warning about people turning away from sound doctrine in favor of comforting falsehoods. Besigye interprets this as a caution to remain steadfast in truth despite rising false narratives.

Dr. Besigye’s message comes at a time when he and his political aide, Obeid Lutaale, were recently denied bail despite fulfilling all the requirements. Presiding judge Rosette Comfort Kania argued that the duo, along with their co-accused, UPDF officer Captain Denis Oola, face “the gravest offense in the history of Ugandan laws” and may interfere with ongoing investigations.

This marks the third festive season Besigye has spent behind bars, including Christmas 2024, when he was battling treachery charges before his case was transferred from the General Court Martial to the civilian Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court. The charges have since escalated to treason and misprision of treason. His first Christmas in detention dates back to 2005, when he was arrested shortly after returning from exile in South Africa.

Then, as the leader of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and a former personal physician to President Museveni, Besigye had just launched his campaign for the 2006 presidential elections. He was charged with treason and rape and spent the holidays in prison, triggering national and international attention. His lawyers, led by Erias Lukwago, have described his prolonged detention as distressing.

“It’s quite distressing given his stature as a statesman and senior citizen of advanced age. We at the Katonga Liberation Command Centre and all peace-loving Ugandans do miss his visionary leadership, wise counsel, and guidance,” Lukwago stated.

Prosecutors allege that Besigye, Lutaale, and Captain Oola conspired in various international cities—including Geneva, Athens, Nairobi, and Kampala—to solicit firearms, financial, and logistical support to overthrow the Ugandan government. The trio remains on remand until April 30, 2025, as investigations continue.

****

URN