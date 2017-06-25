THIS WEEK: Besigye pins refugee crisis on Museveni

Opposition leader Kizza Besigye has blamed the current refugee situation on President Museveni arguing that his military adventures in the Great Lakes region are a source of instability.

While addressing journalists at his office on Katonga road, the former FDC presidential candidate said that the Museveni regime must be isolated as a way of stemming the military ventures that have made Uganda host to more than a million refugees from in and around the region.

Besigye stated that the international community must start looking at Museveni as an “arsonist” and not someone who extinguishes the fire. He was speaking ahead of a solidarity conference for refugees that Uganda hosted. The conference was attended by man dignitaries including the UN Secretary General Anthony Gueterres.

****

RELATED STORY