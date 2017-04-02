Besigye marches on with land rights campaign

Mityana district was the latest stop in a campaign aimed at land rights awareness rights started by opposition leader Kizza Besigye. Dubbed ‘My Land, My Life’ campaign, Besigye says the move is meant to mobilise Ugandans to resist all forms of land grabbing by the Museveni regime and its agents. Besigye says many people have lost their land, and because they are ignorant and poor, they lack the capacity and financial resources to challenge the regime and its agents in court. The former presidential candidate says his team has information about deliberate machinations by the regime to amend the constitution to grant itself powers to acquire people’s land without adequate prior compensation. Those who attended the Mityana rally include Kampala Lord Mayor Eriasi Lukwago, Kawempe South MP Mubarak Munyagwa, Rubaga North MP Moses Kasibante, FDC Deputy Secretary General Harold Kaija and Mityana FDC district leaders.

