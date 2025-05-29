Besigye committed to High Court for trial as lawyers storm out of court

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court has sent Dr Kizza Besigye, Obeid Lutale and Captain Denis Oola to face trial in the High Court on treason and misprision of treason charges.

The committal was after the Chief State Attorney Richard Birivumbuka told the court that investigations were complete. Chief Magistrate Christine Nantege committed the three in the absence of Besigye’s lawyers, who stormed out of court protesting a decision by the chief magistrate not to halt and refer the case file to the High Court.

The lawyers included Kenyan National Martha Karua, Eron Kiiza, and Fredrick Mpanga, among others.

The defence team wanted the case file transfered to the High Court for a review on the correctiness of the decision to dismiss their application for mandatory release on bail after they had spent more than 180 days on remand without trial.

Besigye too supported the move by his lawyers by informing court that he has instructed the team to priotise his freedom and file a revision before the High Court since he has suffered alot at the hands of the DPP whom he says has charged him with Treason for 3 times and the police once falsified evidence on rape charges.

Besigye later asked the court to stay the committal proceedings as he instructs another set of lawyers to represent him in this matter because the team he has now has gone to seek a review in the High Court.

Besigye insisted to go to the Constitutional Court for an interpretation whether he has waived his right to legal representation. A visibly frustrated Besigye later ordered his supporters to storm out of the proceedings branding it a ” Kangaroo court “.

This did not deter the magistrate, who ordered that committal papers sending Besigye and co-accused be presented and read out .

Dr. Besigye, Hajji Lutale and Capt Oola will remain in prison until such a time when the High Court will fix their case for hearing.

The Court heard that the three between the year 2023 and November 2024 at various places and countries including Geneva in Switzerland, Athens in Greece , Nairobi in Kenya and Kampala-Uganda contived a plot to overthrow the government of Uganda , which plot they expressed through utterances and acts such as attending meetings, soliciting of funds and acquiring of firearms.

The three are also charged with failing to inform relevant authorities that a certain group of people is panning to commit Treason, despite having prior knowledge about it .

According to the commital papers presented before court by chief magistrate Richard Birivumbuka it’s stated that Retired Colonel Dr. Kizza Besigye Kifefe ; a former senior army officer and founding member of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)—allegedly used international meetings in Geneva, Athens, and Nairobi throughout 2023 and 2024 to co-ordinate the plan to overthrow the government of Uganda.

These meetings reportedly involved foreign operatives, including a Kurdish intelligence agent ( labelled as AW), with whom Besigye discussed military training, sabotage, and even an assassination attempt on President Yoweri Museveni via drone strike.

The Director of Public Prosecutions further claims Besigye solicited and received $5,000 from AW to fund the transportation of 36 Ugandans to Kisumu, Kenya, for para-military training. This group was arrested before the training began and deported to Uganda, where they were charged with Terrorism.

The prosecution states that the operation was reportedly recorded and monitored by (AW), who was working closely with Ugandan military intelligence.

Besigye is further accused of requesting military-grade weapons, including surface-to-air missiles, counterfeit currency, and ricin poison, while targeting critical military installations, including major Barracks across Uganda.

The evidence to be relied on at the trial by the state, includes video and audio recordings, social media chats, immigration logs, and call records.

Besigye and Lutale were arrested on November 17, 2024, in Kenya, allegedly with pistols and other items, while Captain Oola was reportedly recruited in the ploy in October 2023 and expressed support for the coup via WhatsApp.

The state alleges that all the accused acted with common intention and failed to report the planned treasonous acts to police or a magistrate.

The intended evidence contained in the amended indictment has been read out to the court in the absence of the Defence.

