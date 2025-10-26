Basabose and Babirye win NCBA Entebbe Golf Series

Entebbe, Uganda | Phillip Corry | John Basabose and Martha Babirye came top in the rain-affected NCBA Golf Series at Entebbe Club on Saturday.

Basabose, playing off handicap 4, returned with a perfect 73 gross to claim the overall men’s crown at the par 71 lakeside Entebbe Club.

Babirye returned with a similar score of 73 to win the Ladies’ gross category, plus the longest drive. “It’s good to be back in the winning circle once again,” Babirye stated after claiming her trophy and golf bag.

Irene Sekabembe was the best overall Stapleford winner with 45 points on countback, winning an all-expense-paid trip to the Grand Finale in Nairobi, Kenya next month.

Dr Twinemanzi Tumubwaine was the best golfer in Division 1 with 43 Stapleford points. Ssubi Kiwanuka, was Division 2 winner with 44 points.

The Ladies winner, Division 1, was Lillian Koowe, with 36 points, while Esther Aganyira was Division 2 winner with 41 points on countback.

Division 3 was claimed by Sreerag Sasidharan with 45 points.

The NCBA staff winner was Francis Kiyemba, with 35 points; Brian Aldomoro with 40 points, was the guest winner, while the junior winner was Ethan Namara with 41 points.

The co-partners of this golf series are Cfao Motors.

The series has had two previous legs at the Uganda Golf Club and Jinja Club, with all the winners of the previous legs booking their slots for the grand finale next month in Nairobi, Kenya.