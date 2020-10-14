Bank of Uganda issues statement on loans

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bank of Uganda has issued a statement that foreign banks lending deposits held in jurisdictions other than Uganda are regulated and supervised by their home authorities, and it is not mandatory for a foreign bank to establish a representative office in Uganda in order to conduct lending or non-deposit-taking activity. (Read full statement bottom)

“Bank of Uganda’s regulatory and supervisory powers only apply to financial institution business conducted by BoU licensed entities in or outside Uganda or activity which should be licensed as such in Uganda. These powers do not extend to activities of foreign banks outside Uganda licensed by foreign regulators,” said BOU Governor Dr Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile

The Bank of Uganda statement released in the early hours of Wednesday comes a week after the High Court Commercial Division ordered Diamond Trust Bank Uganda and Kenya to refund more than sh120 Billion they “illegally” deducted from two accounts of businessman Hamis Kiggundu.

In August 2020, Kiggundu petitioned the court after sh85 billion and sh34 billion were deducted by DTB Uganda and DTB Kenya from two accounts of his companies without “his knowledge and consent.” The companies are Ham Enterprises and Kiggs International Uganda Limited.

Dcuments indicate that between 2011 and 2016, Kiggundu through the two companies to acquired loans totaling to 41 Billion Shillings from DTB Uganda and Kenya to finance his real estate businesses on condition that he mortgaged his properties in Makerere Hill, Kawuku, Kyadondo and Victoria Crescent Road among other plots of land.

However last year, the banks reportedly served him with documents indicating that he has not met his loan obligation worth 39 billion Shillings as per their agreement and threatened to take over the properties he had mortgaged. As a result, Kiggundu petitioned the commercial court saying that the money that was withdrawn from his dollar and shillings accounts were excess yet he had also fully paid the loan.

Through his lawyers of Muwema and Company Advocates, Kiggundu asked the court to declare that all the loans he obtained have since been paid and also issue an order of refund of the money obtained illegally in the aftermath.

Last week, the head of commercial Court Justice Henry Peter Adonyo ruled that DTB Uganda became a principal offender by facilitating the commission of an offence by allowing DTB Kenya which did not have a license to operate in Uganda to do financial businesses in the country.

Adonyo said the banks which were represented by city lawyer Kiryowa Kiwanuka needed to be penalized by their illegal actions and that they did not have any defence whatsoever for withdrawing the businessman’s money without his consent yet he had fully paid the loans. Adonyo ordered the two banks to refund all the money that was illegally taken from Kiggundu’s accounts amounting to 34 billion shillings and 23m dollars (85 billion Shillings) immediately.

The court also ordered the two banks to return all his land titles citing that the evidence on record indicates that all the loans the businessman had obtained from DTB Uganda were fully settled. The two banks were also ordered to pay Kiggundu an interest of eight per cent of the money as well as costs for the suit.