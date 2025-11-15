Bank of Uganda Governor to deliver keynote at Kampala Blockchain Summit 2025

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bank of Uganda Governor Dr. Michael Atingi-Ego will deliver the keynote address at the Kampala Blockchain Summit 2025, scheduled for November 25 at Four Points by Sheraton, Kampala.

According to Blockchain Association of Uganda (BAU) officials, the summit will convene under the theme “From Regulation to Growth: Uganda as a Regional Hub for Virtual Assets,” reflecting growing national momentum around digital asset oversight. The theme follows the Cabinet’s recent approval of the Virtual Assets and Virtual Asset Service Providers Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Risk Assessment Report 2025 and the Financial Sector Stability Forum’s creation of a working group dedicated to digital assets.

Reginald Tumusiime, president of the Blockchain Association of Uganda, said the governor’s appearance signals a major milestone for the sector. “This summit represents a pivotal moment in Uganda’s journey toward becoming East Africa’s leading hub for responsible virtual asset adoption.”

“The governor’s engagement demonstrates that Uganda is taking a progressive, collaborative approach to regulation one that listens to innovators while protecting consumers.”

Dr. Atingi-Ego will also take part in a Fireside Chat led by Tumusiime, focusing on regulatory priorities such as stablecoin oversight, financial inclusion, and Uganda’s regional positioning in the virtual assets space.

The summit programme will feature global and local experts. Olivier Fines, CFA, Global Head of Advocacy and Policy Research (EMEA) at the CFA Institute, is set to deliver the presentation “An Investment Perspective on Tokenization,” an address informed by two CFA Institute research reports he co-authored.

His presentation will be followed by a panel discussion titled “Tokenization: A Blockchain Use Case,” featuring industry leaders including Moses Rutahigwa, Director of Retail & Business Banking at Absa Bank Uganda, and Albert Gitta, Chief Information Officer at MTN Mobile Money Uganda.

A regulators’ roundtable, “Enabling Innovation: The Regulators’ Roundtable on Virtual Assets,” will bring together officials from the Bank of Uganda, the Financial Intelligence Authority, and the Capital Markets Authority to discuss policy coordination and emerging regulatory challenges.

The full-day summit will also include structured networking opportunities, a lunch session, and a live performance by Nigerian storyteller and creative strategist King David Ayo-Loto. Organizers indicated the event may feature the tentative launch of a virtual-assets-focused IFC Working Group, aimed at strengthening institutional engagement with emerging technologies.

Closing remarks will be delivered by Awel Uwihanganye, Coordinator of the Kampala Blockchain Summit 2025.