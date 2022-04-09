Bank of China signs MOU with Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Johannesburg, South Africa | Xinhua | Bank of China Johannesburg branch and Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) signed here Friday a memorandum of cooperation (MOU) in order to promote the China-Africa economic and trade cooperation.

Chen Longjian, CEO of the Bank of China Johannesburg branch, commended the efforts of JSE to connect the Chinese and African capital markets, and its cooperation with the Bank of China which contributes to the economic development in South Africa.

Noting the rapid growth of economic and trade exchanges between China and South Africa in recent years, JSE Capital Market Director Valdene Reddy fully affirmed the positive role played by the Bank of China in promoting economic cooperation between the two countries. She said the JSE would like to continue deepening cooperation with the capital markets of Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

Founded in 1887, JSE is currently the only comprehensive financial products exchange in South Africa. At present, a total of 400 listed companies are listed and traded in JSE. ■