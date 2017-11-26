THIS WEEK: Bamugemereire land commission extended

Kampala,Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The land commission of inquiry chaired by the lady justice Catherine Bamugemereire has been extended for another six months after the initial term expired on November, 09.

In the legal notice dated November05 the president wrote that the notice was to come into force starting on the 10th this month and that the commission is required to submit a report of its findings and recommendations after a period of six months.

The seven member commission was appointed by the president in December 2016 to among others inquire into the effectiveness of land laws, processes of land acquisition and land administration in addition to reviewing the effectiveness of some bodies in preservation of protected areas like game parks and wetlands among others.

Since they started public hearings in May, the commissioners including former Attorney General Fred Ruhindi, Former Mengo Minister Robert Ssebunya and Makerere University land law Don Dr. Rose Nakayi has grilled several big wigs in government and business men in addition to ordering arrests of some.

Among those grilled include Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura, constitutional affairs Minister Kahinda Otafiire, popular Pastor Samuel Kakande and recently business man Abid Alam who is currently being investigated for alleged illegal eviction of thousands of people from their land.