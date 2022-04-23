Baltic states mull joint air defense procurement

Riga, Latvia | Xinhua | The Baltic states — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — are planning to organize joint procurement programs to beef up their air defense capabilities, the prime ministers of the three countries said following their meeting here on Friday.

Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that their talks focused on strengthening defense cooperation through joint purchases of air defense systems.

Krisjanis Karins, prime minister of Latvia, recalled that the three countries are already cooperating on a major rocket artillery project. In the future, they may also cooperate on air defense.

Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte of Lithuania said that the three countries’ decision to increase their defense spending provides proof that they seek mutually beneficial agreements.

“We, too, are ready to take steps towards joint purchases,” she said, explaining that making such purchases separately would be more expensive and would also create logistical problems. ■