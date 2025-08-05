Austria pumps shs6.7 billion into refugee support

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As Uganda grapples with mounting humanitarian needs and shrinking resources, the Austrian government has stepped in with a lifeline by committing UGX 6.7 billion (USD 1.8 million) to support water, sanitation, and hygiene services in refugee-hosting districts.

The funding comes at a critical time when the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has received only a quarter of the funds required to adequately support the nearly 1.9 million refugees and asylum seekers currently living in Uganda.

Matthew Crentsil, UNHCR Representative to Uganda, noted that the Austrian support will strengthen their capacity to respond to urgent public health needs, reduce the risk of waterborne diseases, and promote sustainable water and sanitation systems in refugee settlements and surrounding communities.

“Improving access to safe water and sanitation is now more critical than ever for protecting health and preserving human dignity especially amid growing humanitarian needs and widening funding gaps. We are grateful to Austria for this timely and flexible support that will help bridge urgent WASH gaps in refugee-hosting communities,” said Crentsil.

The UNHCR Representative to Uganda made the remarks shortly after signing the funding agreement with Bernd Brunner, Managing Director of the Austrian Development Agency, who is currently visiting Uganda. The new funding is in addition to an earlier commitment made by Austria in January 2024, amounting to approximately USD 2.7 million.

According to the documents, the funding will support solar-powered water infrastructure, provide emergency drinking water for 40,000 new arrivals, and facilitate the construction of 960 communal latrines and showers. The project will also cover the operation and maintenance of 150 motorized water systems, 647 boreholes, and 6,000 VIP latrines. With this expanded support, WASH service coverage in refugee settlements and host communities across Uganda is expected to increase from 45% to 65%, directly benefiting approximately 1.44 million people and an additional 490,250 refugees and members of host communities.

Frank Walusimbi, Associate Communications Officer at UNHCR, noted that before the new funding, improving conditions in the settlements had been difficult due to persistent funding shortages, making this support a much-needed relief.

Bernd Brunner, who thanked Uganda for its hospitality, said that their support will focus on inclusive services and strengthening systems that uphold human dignity, health, and opportunities. He emphasized the importance of recognizing that behind every statistic are real individuals, children, parents, and families, striving to rebuild their lives.

Uganda currently hosts 1.9 million refugees and asylum seekers, making it the largest refugee-hosting country in Africa. That number is expected to surpass 2 million by next year. Yet, ongoing funding shortfalls in 2024 have severely impacted key sectors including water and sanitation, education, and healthcare.

